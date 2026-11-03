(Lafayette, LA) - If there is one thing first responders in Lafayette, Louisiana, know, it's how to respond and help people dealing with massive rain and flooding, and Lafayette firefighters are part of a contingent that has traveled to Colorado to assist Archuleta, Colorado, during their time of need.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan tells us that Lafayette Fire District Chief Brandon Finfrock is headed out with the team. He, along with members of the other fire departments, is trained in Urban Search and Rescue.

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In a story from the Durango Herald, officials say historic flooding has damaged communications and other infrastructure, creating serious problems for thousands of residents. While the Colorado Sun reports that the San Juan River did not crest at 22 feet as predicted, it still inundated multiple areas as the river rose to 16 feet.

The town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, warned residents on Sunday, November 1, to evacuate their homes immediately due to flooding. So far, some roads in town have reopened, and they are planning a town meeting Wednesday night to give residents more information on recovery.

Several areas of the town were still under evacuation orders as of today, and key infrastructure, including roads and communications, has been impacted by the severe flooding.

The ground in the area was already saturated from multiple severe rain events. Now, Lafayette firefighters and the following agencies are helping:

St. George Fire Department

Baton Rouge Fire Department

State Fire Marshal Chief Chad Sonnier said the following,

I am extremely proud of the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of the Louisiana fire service. When emergencies strike, even in other states, the Louisiana fire service answers the call without hesitation, leaving their homes and families to assist communities in their time of greatest need.

Officials say their duties will include the following:

Meet community needs

Protect residents

Strengthen recovery efforts