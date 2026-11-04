CARENCRO, La. — Carencro’s mayoral race is headed to a runoff after none of the three candidates topped 50 percent Tuesday. Mayor Charlotte Stemmans Clavier and challenger Eric Knight advanced, Tuesday's results show.

The runoff is Dec. 12. Don Chauvin, who finished third, will not be on that ballot.

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Carencro Mayor Election Results

With all 11 precincts reporting, Clavier, a Republican, received 827 votes, or 40 percent. Knight, a Democrat, received 702 votes, or 34 percent. Chauvin, a Republican, received 548 votes, or 26 percent.

Clavier led Knight by 125 votes. Knight finished 154 votes ahead of Chauvin, which put him in the runoff. All totals are unofficial until the Louisiana Secretary of State certifies them.

Under Louisiana’s open primary system, the top two finishers meet in a Dec. 12 runoff when no candidate wins a majority. In Carencro, the mayor’s race is the only contest that goes to a second round. The five city council seats were decided Tuesday.

The runoff ballot will list Clavier and Knight alone, so the winner will have a majority of the votes cast.

Who Are the Charlotte Clavier and Eric Knight?

Clavier is a lifelong Carencro resident and president of the family-owned Stemmans store. She served as mayor pro tem from 1999 to 2003 and won the mayor’s office in 2022, when she beat Chauvin by 92 votes.

During her first term, she dissolved the Pelican Park commission. In 2025, she introduced a unified development code, which she says will help manage growth while keeping the city open to business. She has proposed a recreation master plan modeled on the city’s drainage master plan.

Knight is a military veteran, a small business owner and a first-time candidate. He campaigned door to door, often with his wife and six children, and says decisions should move closer to residents and families.

He wants the city to review contract clauses that let companies raise prices when fuel costs rise, and to use a reserve fund to avoid utility rate increases. He has also said recreation should give children safe places to spend time.

Audits and Growth Shaped the Carencro Campaign

City finances drew attention throughout the race. Audits during Clavier’s term found 26 instances of noncompliance. Clavier attributes that number to staff turnover and to federally funded projects overseen by new hires. She also noted that the most recent audit found only three.

Chauvin, who spent six years as city manager, criticized the decision to dissolve the Pelican Park commission. He also said the Exit 4 roundabout at I-49 has not kept pace with commercial growth. Knight argued that chasing outside growth can come at the expense of families and existing local businesses.

Carencro City Council Winners

Eight candidates ran for five council seats, and the top five vote-getters won.

Alfred “Al” Sinegal led with 1,850 votes, or 18 percent. Carlos Stout received 1,539 votes, or 15 percent, followed by Danielle Capritto with 1,441 votes, or 14 percent. Alex Savage received 1,203 votes, and Damian Glover received 1,176votes, each about 12 percent.

What Happens Next in Carencro

Clavier and Knight will campaign through Dec. 12. Runoff results will also be unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.