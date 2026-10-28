CARENCRO, La. — One child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a Carencro parking lot.

According to the Carencro Police Department, the child was struck after running into a local restaurant's parking lot after an event. There is no other information available at this time.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson told Acadiana News First that his department's officers' hearts are with the child's family.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

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6 Car Issues That Will Get You Pulled Over in Louisiana These routine traffic stops help prevent accidents, enforce regulations, and identify potential issues with vehicles. Addressing minor infractions contributes to overall public safety and ensures vehicles meet basic standards on the road. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Pedestrian Safety with Children

Experts remind families with young children to treat every road, sidewalk, and parking lot as a shared space where drivers may not see small pedestrians.

Hold children’s hands near traffic and in parking lots, where vehicles back up with limited visibility.

Use sidewalks and crosswalks, and walk facing traffic where no sidewalk exists.

Teach children to stop, look both ways, and wait for vehicles to stop.

Drivers should slow down, put phones away, and watch for children in such spaces, as well.