(Carenco, Louisiana) - Police in Carencro were able to stop an 18-year-old man from entering a high school football game with a loaded weapon last week.

News 15 reports that Antonio Prejean, 18, allegedly attempted to enter the Carencro High stadium with a loaded weapon, but a metal detector stationed at the entrance to the stadium alerted police to a potential weapon in his possession.

Prejean, who was expelled from the school, had a semi-automatic handgun under his arm and a fully-loaded magazine in his shoe. When the metal detector went off, a school resource officer approached and searched the suspect, and that is when the weapon was located in his possession.

According to records by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was charged with the following;

Carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on a school campus, at a school-sponsored function, or in a firearm-free zone. The suspect was also held on warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated criminal property damage, and illegal use of weapons.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says that the metal detectors placed on campus prevented harm, as information the department received indicates that Prejean was there at the game to inflict harm on others.

This incident occurred on Thursday night, October 30.

Chief Anderson told News 15 that in recent weeks, he has added more police officers in the area of the stadium due to ongoing problems in the vicinity of Carencro High School.

