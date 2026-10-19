(Lafayette, LA) - There have been multiple arrests in Lafayette Parish beginning the week of October 18. Several of the arrests deal with Domestic Violence. We will share the people being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center from October 18 through October 23.

In one of the cases involving Domestic Violence, one person was arrested for Possession of a Firearm or Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery and Certain Offenses of Battery of a Dating Partner. You can find out more about this Louisiana law by clicking here.

Another person is facing two charges of Domestic Abuse Battery along with Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment.

As another week has started in Lafayette, multiple people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for October 18 to 23. As new arrests are added to the daily report, we will add the information to this report.

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The list of arrests included multiple people booked into the jail on various drug charges, and one man was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault.

Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.