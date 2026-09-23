(Baton Rouge, LA) - An Alexandria woman has been arrested after authorities say she used multiple fake Social Security numbers and other methods to get her hands on jackpots she was not entitled to.

Casinos are a blast! They offer amazing games, food, and music, plus the chance to win some money. When someone goes into a casino and steals from them, especially over a long span of time, it's infuriating to people who love to play and win the right way. Cheaters are hated.

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Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Arrested an Alexandria Woman Accused of Cheating a Casino

According to officials with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, authorities arrested 43-year-old Shamika Brown of Alexandria for allegedly using multiple bogus Social Security Numbers and Identity Fraud in order to get what she wanted: she stole thousands of dollars from L'Auberge Baton Rouge.

In 2024, investigators with LBI began investigating, and they have revealed what they have uncovered, and it's substantial

Louisiana Woman Accused of Stealing from L'Auberge in Baton Rouge

Trooper Shelby Mayfield shares all of the jackpots and money Brown is accused of stealing:

In 2020, Brown is accused of fraud and collecting $41,000

In 2023, Brown is accused of getting a $2,500 jackpot via fraud

In 2024, Brown is accused of using fraud to get a $1,264

In 2026, Brown is accused of trying to retrieve another jackpot

Mayfield says they determined that Brown allegedly used a fake Social Security number to collect on 16 jackpots because she didn't want to have to turn over any child support due to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Louisiana Woman Facing Multiple Charges after Stealing from a Casino

Investigators say Brown was arrested this week and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Jail on the following:

18 counts of Identity Theft

18 counts of Bank Fraud

Louisiana State Gaming officials and LBI are continuing to investigate, and they say more charges are possible.