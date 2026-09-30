(KPEL News) - Officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and the Crime Stoppers Program are hoping someone can help them track down a man wanted for forcing his way into a home and inappropriately touching a juvenile.

Even a small piece of information could help investigators solve this case.

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St. Landry Crime Stoppers Are Looking for a Man with the Nickname "Woo"

According to Detective Kimberly Signorelli, the fugitive they are seeking is named Lacedrick Goff, and he goes by the nickname "Woo". He is from Opelousas.

What did this man do? Signorelli says that on August 12, 2021, Goff is accused of forcing his way into the home of a juvenile female. Signorelli says the man grabbed at the young girl's breasts.

After "Woo" was ordered to leave the home, he left the interior, but not the property. Signorelli says the man stayed on the porch. Eventually, this young girl's mother had to chase "Woo" away.

Signorelli, who is a detective with the Juvenile Division of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, says they are asking for everyone's help in tracking down Goff. When you contact St. Landry Crime Stoppers, you give your information anonymously. If your information leads to an arrest, you will earn reward money.

Officials describe "Woo" Goff as a black male who stands around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and is said to weigh around 180 pounds.

He is wanted on an arrest warrant on the following charges:

One count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, a felony

One count of Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, also a felony.

The last known address the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has for Lacedrick "Woo' Goff was 910 Celeste Street in Opelousas.

If you have information, contact St. Landry Crime Stoppers on their Tips Line at 337-948-TIPS (8477). You can share your information anonymously by calling or downloading and using the P3 app from any mobile device.