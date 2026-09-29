LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government has opened public engagement on the Johnston-Louisiana Avenue Corridor Project, an 8.5-mile overhaul stretching from Interstate 10 to Ambassador Caffery Parkway that Mayor-President Monique Boulet’s administration says will finally address drainage, aging utilities, safety and growth along one of the parish’s busiest arteries. Online surveys are live now, and LCG will host a Community Open House at 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 26, at the Downtown Convention Center.

It is one of the largest infrastructure pushes of Boulet’s tenure, and the first real test of whether she can build the kind of coalition that’s eluded her on smaller road projects like University Avenue and Bertrand Drive.

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What Lafayette Residents Need to Know About Phase One

Phase One covers the technical groundwork: field surveys, mapping, drainage and utility analysis, and public input that LCG says will shape which improvements move toward design. Three tools are open now at lafayettela.gov/johnston: a general community survey, a business owner survey focused on access and operations, and an interactive map where residents can flag specific problem spots along the corridor.

The administration is starting with a single segment first: the stretch from Lewis Street to the railroad tracks that skirts Downtown Lafayette, sometimes referred to as Segment Three. It’s pitched as both a road and a drainage fix, aimed at persistent flooding that has plagued Downtown businesses and nearby homes for years. LCG puts the Downtown segment’s cost at $30 million to $50 million, and the agency says it has received more than $50 million for the overall corridor project so far.

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“Johnston Street and Louisiana Avenue form one of Lafayette’s most important corridors, and we have an opportunity to make significant investments that address the problems people experience today while preparing for the growth ahead,” Boulet said in the LCG announcement. “That means looking at everything from traffic, drainage and utilities to safety, business access and how people move through these areas. Building this vision will take all of us, and I encourage our community to join us in shaping a corridor that serves our families and neighbors for generations to come.”

Who’s at the Table, and Who Isn’t

LCG’s stakeholder list for the process includes Bike Lafayette, UL Lafayette, One Acadiana, the Community Foundation of Acadiana, and several Johnston Street business owners. The Downtown Development Authority is not on that list, despite its district bordering the very segment slated to go first.

DDA CEO Kevin Blanchard told The Current he doesn’t understand why his organization was left off.

“I truly do believe that if we’re involved in the project, it’s going to be a better project,” he said. Boulet, when asked, said the meetings remain open to the public and that the DDA is welcome to show up, framing the omission as a search for fresh voices rather than a snub. “I wanted new voices,” she said. “I would like [the DDA] to show up and participate.”

The friction is not new, either. Boulet vetoed a DDA-backed Downtown redevelopment plan in April, and that plan has sat idle since. Blanchard says the fallout has cut his agency out of planning processes it once had a seat at, including this one.

He argues the DDA’s decade-plus relationship with Downtown property and business owners could help the project avoid the kind of blowback that has derailed others, pointing to Bertrand Drive, where opposition from adjacent business owners effectively stalled the project, and to University Avenue, where residents said the finished road didn’t match what was originally presented to them.

“What I’m mad about is: we’re about to spend, how many millions, of public dollars in a way that is almost surely going to be designed to fail,” Blanchard said.

Timeline and Opportunities for Public Input

LCG has scheduled four public meetings tied to the Johnston-Louisiana process, running from this week through early 2027:

Project kickoff, Sept. 30 at 7:30 a.m. at One Acadiana; an Existing Conditions Review, Oct. 28 at 7:30 a.m. at the LITE Center; a Corridor Alternatives Review, Dec. 2 at 7:30 a.m. at the Community Foundation of Acadiana; and a Preferred Concepts and Implementation session, Feb. 3, 2027, at 7:30 a.m. at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

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The surveys themselves will stay open through spring 2027, meaning residents and business owners along the corridor have several more months to weigh in even after the October open house wraps up.

Bike Lafayette director Matt Mick said he’s approaching the process from a cyclist and pedestrian standpoint, pointing to the rise of e-bikes and e-scooters as reason enough to push for bike lanes and shared-use paths along the corridor. “We represent the end user that very much has something at stake in these conversations,” Mick said. Real estate agent Joel Bacque, another invited stakeholder, said he’s coming at it as a lifelong resident and parent, not a property owner along the corridor. “Especially with what went on with the University project, public input is necessary to avoid mistakes of the past,” he said.

What Happens Next for the Johnston-Louisiana Corridor

Design work is expected to run through 2027, with construction currently targeted for 2028. LCG says engineering teams will pair the survey and open house feedback with ongoing technical analysis of the corridor’s mobility, drainage, utility and safety conditions to prioritize which fixes move forward first.

Whether the project actually breaks ground on that schedule may hinge less on engineering than on the same coalition-building questions that have slowed Boulet’s other road projects. Both supporters and skeptics of the process say Johnston Street needs the work. Whether leaving Downtown’s own development authority off the invite list helps or hurts that effort remains an open question heading into the October meetings.

Residents can take the community and business surveys, use the interactive map, and sign up for project updates at lafayettela.gov/johnston.

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