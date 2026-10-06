(Lafayette, LA) - Investigators with the Louisiana State Police are continuing to investigate after a woman involved in a crash on I-10 has gone missing. Louisiana's United Cajun Navy joined the search today for the missing woman.

According to Louisiana State Police, Christina's vehicle was one of the vehicles involved in a traffic accident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 eastbound in the early morning hours of September 30. Their preliminary investigation indicates that following the crash, Christina Munn-Holliday walked away.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook Chirstina Munn Holliday

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Many questions remain after the crash, and no one has heard from Holliday since then. Investigators with the Louisiana State Police continue searching for Holliday, and the United Cajun Navy has now joined the effort.

Photo by Joshua Gill Joshua Gill

United Cajun Navy Incident Commander Josh Gill says several team members have put their boats in the water to search. Often, Gill is the person we speak to when the United Cajun Navy conducts searches. He says volunteers offer their time and resources to help law enforcement and families.

When I asked Gill how he can respond to these incidents, he said the company that employs him supports the efforts volunteers make to help people in our area. Gill works for Precision Services Group. PSG describes itself as " a full-service provider specializing in general contracting, logistics, relocation services, and specialized containment solutions".

It's amazing when local businesses let their people help the community, so Precision Services Group should be applauded for letting Gill offer his help.

Gill says that anyone interested in helping the United Cajun Navy can contact him through their Facebook page.

READ MORE: TEXAS MOTHER VANISHES AFTER HIT-AND-RUN CRASH ON I-10 IN LOUISIANA

The family of Christina Holliday continues, and so many questions remain. Anyone with information about the incident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 or anything about Holliday should contact the Louisiana State Police at 337-262-5880.