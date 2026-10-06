(KPEL News) - A terrifying situation is ongoing for a Texas family after their 22-year-old daughter was involved in a crash on I-10 on the morning of Wednesday, September 30, and no one has heard from the woman since.

The girl's father has been to Louisiana to search for his daughter but has not found any information about where she might be. The young mother was driving on I-10 eastbound when she was one of the vehicles involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened near the Whiskey Bay exit that morning.

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A report from law enforcement officials says the last time anyone saw the woman, she was walking away from the crash. A family member says Christin Munn-Holliday's last known ping on her cellphone was at a gas station in Lafayette.

The family says Holliday is a devoted mother to her 4-year-old child and would not go without contact with her mother, who is watching her child. Her father says his daughter told him she would be coming to Louisiana, but he says she did not specify why or where she was going.

LaReisha Holliday, who is Chrissy's mother, says she believes her daughter never left the scene of the crash. She says her daughter would not go without contacting her to check on her child.

Law enforcement officials and the woman's family are asking for any information concerning the 22-year-old woman. The Louisiana State Police say they are actively investigating the case to determine what happened since the woman disappeared.

The family of Holliday believes the young woman may have been taken. If you know anything about the crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near the Whiskey Bay exit, please contact authorities. The same goes if you think you might have seen this woman. Both her mother and father say the woman's disappearance is out of character for their daughter.

Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to call the police. If you have dashcam footage, please make sure you get that to the police.