(Lafayette, LA) - Just when you thought it was safe to eat the organic blueberries and mixed berries in your freezer, another recall has come to freezers in Lafayette and all across our state.

The berries are being recalled because they may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

A few weeks ago, a recall was announced for frozen fruits shipped from Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. because of possible E. coli contamination.

FDA Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend

This bacterium can make you very sick, with symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, along with other serious health issues, especially for those with compromised immune systems.

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Now, officials with the Food and Drug Administration say the recall has been extended to several more products, including Great Value brand items from Walmart and a brand at Trader Joe's.

FDA Trader Joe's Organic Mixed Berry Blend

What Is in the Latest Berry Recall for Louisiana from Walmart and Trader Joe's

Walmart Organic Blueberries

Walmart Triple Berry Blend

Trader Joe's Mixed Berry Blend

Which Lots and Use-By Dates Are in the Berry Recall at Trader Joe's and Walmart

The following are the products that should be thrown away or brought back to the retailer for a full refund:

Product: Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ (Including Strawberries, Blackberries and Blueberries), with UPC: 7874211226

Package Size: 10 oz

Lot Code: 6 031 01, 6 041 01 (in front of the package)

Best If Used By Date: January 31, 2028 and February 10, 2028

Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ (Including Strawberries, Blackberries and Blueberries), with UPC: 7874211226 10 oz 6 031 01, 6 041 01 (in front of the package) January 31, 2028 and February 10, 2028 Product: Great Value Organic Blueberries 10 OZ, with UPC: 7874211213

Package Size: 10 oz

Lot Code: 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01 (in front of the package)

Best If Used By Date: January 19, 2028; February 9, 2028 and June 12, 2028.

Great Value Organic Blueberries 10 OZ, with UPC: 7874211213 10 oz 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01 (in front of the package) January 19, 2028; February 9, 2028 and June 12, 2028. Product: Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend 12 OZ with UPC: 00977654

Package Size: 12 oz

Lot Code: 6 051 01 (in back of the package)

Best Before Date: February 20, 2028

Information about What E. Coli Contamination Can Do in Your Body

The CDC explains that our digestive tract has E. coli bacteria that are natural to our bodies, but other E. coli can wreak havoc on your system.

An E. coli infection can cause all kinds of uncomfortable symptoms. You can get major stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea. Often, in severe cases, you'll see blood in your urine or stool. Your temperature can rise to 102 degrees.

If anything like this occurs, seek prompt medical attention.