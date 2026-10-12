(Lafayette, LA) Whether you live in Lafayette or elsewhere in Acadiana, we all share one thing: trying to make the food we buy stretch as far as possible because food prices hurt.

Groceries Are Expensive, So Buying Items That Last Longer Is Key

Anyone making a trip to the grocery store wants the foods they love and can afford. You also want to make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck.

Another factor in a successful grocery shopping trip is making sure the items you buy will last longer than a day or two.

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Sandwich Bread Is a Good Purchase, But Buyer Beware

Sandwich bread has become very interesting to me. I used to notice that sandwich bread, at least the typical loaf I buy, usually started to develop mold between days five and seven.

READ MORE: ALDI IS CUTTING PRICES ON A THIRD OF ITS PRODUCTS THROUGH-NOVEMBER - HERE'S WHAT'S CHEAPER NOW IN ACADIANA

Now, when I get my usual brand of bread and leave it out on the counter, it goes weeks without growth! That kind of scares me! What kinds of preservatives are they using in this bread?

The Bread Left on the Counter for a Month Didn't Grow Mold

I did a test. I left my usual brand of bread out on the counter for a whole month, and it didn't grow! It scared me. I have switched to a different brand.

One of the biggest things I am always wondering about is ground beef. How long does ground beef last when you bring it home from the store? Do I have to time a grocery run to the day I want to make a meal with ground beef, like for taco night?

Frozen ground beef is fine for me, but that fresh tray of ground beef just tastes better. But who wants to go back to the store two or three times a week? So, let's look at the top five grocery items we usually buy and how long they last in your refrigerator.