(KPEL News) - A tragic turn of events happened Wednesday to a man who was living in a mobile home after a fire broke out, ultimately taking his life, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Fire investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office were called in to investigate what happened in the fire. Officials say they do know that the man's home had no smoke alarm.

Get our free mobile app

State Fire Marshal Chad Sonnier Says Smoke Alarms Can Give You the Seconds You Need to Escape a Fire

Louisiana's new State Fire Marshal Chief Chad P. Sonnier says,

Tragedies like this are a painful reminder of how quickly a fire can become life-threatening. Having working smoke alarms in your home can provide those critical early seconds needed to recognize the danger, respond, and get to safety.

Sonnier, from Scott, has spent his career helping people stay safe from fires.

Multiple Deaths Have Been Reported This Year in Homes without Smoke Alarms

READ MORE: LOUISIANA WOMAN WAS PULLED FROM A FIRE, BUT LATER DIED FROM HER INJURIES

READ MORE: EGAN WOMAN TRAGICALLY DIES IN A CABIN FIRE

READ MORE: LOUISIANA FIRE LEAVES 85-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD; NO SMOKE ALARM FOUND

Louisiana's Operation Save-A-Life Can Help You Get a Smoke Alarm

Louisiana's Operation Save-A-Life Program offers free smoke alarms to anyone in Louisiana who can't afford one.

In addition to offering free alarms, they can also connect you with someone from your local fire department if you need help installing them.

Sonnier says if you need a smoke alarm, you can visit their website and fill out a form to get the process rolling. He also recommends contacting your local fire department. Sometimes you only have seconds to escape a blaze.

This fire claimed the life of a 63-year-old man from Calhoun. The fire broke out around 4 o'clock, taking the man's life.