LAFAYETTE, La. — If you went to college in Louisiana, odds are somebody told you a ghost story about your dorm. Campuses across the state have legends about elevator accidents, laughing girls in empty hallways, and spirits that never quite checked out.

Before anybody sleeps with the lights on, a fair warning: Everything below is campus folklore, handed down from one class to the next, and none of it has been proven. A few of these stories get shaky the minute you go looking for records. The retelling has never slowed down because of that.

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Northwestern State Gave Its Ghost a Portrait and a Marker

Northwestern State University in Natchitoches treats its ghost like family. Her name is Isabella, and the legend casts her as a nun tied to the Sacred Heart convent school that once stood on the site. The university says her story goes back to the Civil War era, while the text on her historical marker says her spirit has roamed campus buildings since 1904. Origin stories vary depending on who is telling it.

What nearly everyone agrees on is that she moves around. The lore says she lived in the campus’s oldest buildings and relocated when they burned or came down. After a fire destroyed Caldwell Hall in 1982, more than 750 students reportedly gathered on Halloween night to help her move to the Old Women’s Gymnasium. A write-up on the Pomeroy Foundation marker places her in Caldwell Hall these days, so even her address is up for debate.

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Sightings are reported around Varnado Hall and the three columns on Normal Hill, all that remains of the old Bullard mansion. Student Government unveiled an official portrait of her on Halloween 2019. The university describes her as a spirit who watches, welcomes, and helps preserve the school’s history, which is a pretty good résumé for a ghost.

UL Lafayette Has Lily and a Sealed Room

Right here in Acadiana, UL Lafayette has Lily. The story goes that a student died in a Harris Hall elevator in the 1960s, and she has been seen, or at least felt, in the building ever since. Harris Hall went up in 1939 and served as an all-girls dorm until fall 2023.

Like any good legend, it has moved around. Some tellings put the accident in Denbo Hall, a dorm since torn down, where a student in the 1980s reportedly saw a girl with a 1960s haircut waving from a window. The version in the campus paper in 2012 placed the elevator in Harris and said it was sealed behind a steel door. Nobody has confirmed where that elevator is, or whether it ever existed.

A housekeeper who worked in Harris Hall from 1997 to 2023 told a reporter she saw Lily several times. The last was in May 2023 in a third-floor bathroom, where she described a flash of light, a push and a fall. She told her supervisor she could not do the job anymore and was moved to another hall.

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Then there is Baker Hall, which shows up in Cheré Dastugue Coen’s book Haunted Lafayette, Louisiana. The legend says a dorm room was sealed off after two students died there a year apart. Baker Hall has since been torn down and replaced with newer housing.

LSU’s Pleasant Hall Gets the Most Ghost Talk

On Louisiana State University’s campus, one building comes up more than any other. Pleasant Hall was built in 1931 as the women’s residence Smith Hall and later served as a hotel in the 1970s.

The legend centers on room 312, where a violent tragedy is said to have happened decades ago. Custodians and others have reported sudden cold, unexplained noises, and an uneasy feeling on the third floor.

Evangeline Hall has its own stories. Residents and RAs have reported laughter near room 409, and students once reportedly had their rooms blessed. Acadian Hall, a residence hall since the 1930s, is said to have doors that swing open on their own. Over at the Pentagon Barracks, now housing for legislators, maintenance workers have described a dark, featureless figure moving through the apartments, and some lawmakers reportedly moved out or refused to move in at all.

The author of Haunted Baton Rouge takes the skeptic’s side. He figures most of the LSU stories were dreamed up at parties to spook people, which is also a time-tested way to start a campus legend.

Loyola New Orleans Has a Morgue, a Convent School and an Exorcism

Loyola University New Orleans may have the most dramatic lineup. From 1916 to 1966, the fifth floor of Marquette Hall held anatomy classes and cadavers and served as a morgue for the dentistry school. The elevator did not reach that floor, so bodies were reportedly hoisted up by an outside winch, which former campus police say is still there. People report sudden temperature swings, slamming doors, and figures in the windows.

Greenville Hall was built in 1883 for the Dominican nuns’ girls academy. Campus officers have reportedly described footsteps on locked upper floors, and one former officer reportedly chased a woman in a long white dress across a lot near the law school around 2 a.m. before she vanished.

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Buddig Hall brings the drama. In 1968, two residents reportedly used a Ouija board in room 813, and a priest from Campus Ministry performed an exorcism. The student paper covered it, and a demonologist quoted in the coverage chalked it up to youthful imagination.

Tulane Blames the 1918 Flu

At Tulane University, the stories center on Josephine Louise Hall. During the 1918 influenza outbreak, the infirmary overflowed, and the building’s third floor reportedly housed sick patients. That floor, now nicknamed The Deep, is where most of the activity is reported.

Former residents have described every shower on the first floor running at 4 a.m. with nobody around, string lights switching on by themselves, and a water bottle that left a shelf and hit a student in the head. The resident director, who has lived in the building alone through summers, reported no incidents. The university archivist also pointed out that the dorm’s date in the story does not match the record, since the current building went up in 1918.

Nicholls State Sent Ghost Hunters to Campus

At Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Ellender Hall is the haunted address of choice. One former resident recalls hearing footsteps racing down the hall and finding nobody outside the door. A portrait of Helen Ellender, the building’s namesake, hangs in the lobby, and she is believed to haunt the place too. Students also tell of a girl who died on the sixth floor, though there is no record of such an incident since the university opened in 1948.

The campus took its ghosts seriously enough to send a paranormal class out with recorders. In October 2012, the group, led by Professor Cally Hebert, investigated the student union, Polk Hall, Talbot Hall and the library. They reported whispers in the Polk computer lab and a voice asking for help. Hebert called Polk, Talbot, and the student union the most active buildings on campus.

Louisiana Tech’s Auditorium Has a Seat Problem

Up in Ruston, Louisiana Tech University’s Howard Auditorium has a quirky legend. The seats are spring-loaded and pop up when someone gets out of them, and a ghost is said to lower one back down. Lift it while you are alone, and that seat or another is later found lowered again, as if someone is sitting there. The story is thin compared to the others, but it earns a spot in the folklore file.

Why Every Campus Has a Ghost

Put these stories side by side, and a pattern shows up. An old building, a sad death, and a rumor that grows a little taller every semester. Dates shift, details change, and the legend survives anyway.

Add a few hundred college students, a creaky dorm and midterm week, and somebody is going to hear footsteps.

What to Know Before You Go Looking

Residence halls are people’s homes, and most are not open to visitors. Public grounds, historic markers, and campus events are the safer way to chase a legend.

For more South Louisiana ghost stories, Coen’s Haunted Lafayette, Louisiana collects plenty of Acadiana’s best-known tales. Happy Halloween, and watch the elevator.

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