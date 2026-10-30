(Monroe) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office want the public to know that newly installed smoke alarms ended up saving the lives of all seven people who were living in a Monroe home.

Too often, when we are reporting on news stories related to smoke alarms, the news isn't good, and we have to share that someone lost their life. But in this case, we can report that seven people are alive because of those newly installed fire alarms.

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Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives

State Fire Marshal Chief Chad P. Sonnier wants everyone to know that smoke alarms save lives. He says he is highlighting this fire event at 1 a.m. on Friday, September 4, so that people without smoke alarms will learn how critical they are to survival.

Changing Your Batteries in Smoke Detectors Is a Good Idea

New smoke alarms come with ten-year lithium batteries, while others use traditional AA or AAA batteries. For decades, fire officials have used the week leading up to a time change to remind people to change their smoke detector batteries. This is still a great idea!

Whether your smoke alarm has a lithium battery or other batteries, make sure it works. If you have AA or AAA batteries, replace them so you have fresh batteries and know the smoke alarms work. It's also a good idea to check that those alarms are working.

Working Smoke Alarms Saved the Lives of 7 People in West Monroe

Brittany Uzzle was awakened by her 15-year-old saying the smoke alarms were going off, and they got everyone safely out of the home.

Uzzle said,

If we did not have smoke alarms, we would all be gone. They are a must-have. Smoke alarms are the most important things you have in your home. That’s the only reason we are here.

Fires in Louisiana homes have claimed 55 lives this year.

Sonnier says he is hoping everyone will check their smoke alarms and take these safety precautions:

Check the age: Replace any smoke or carbon monoxide (CO) alarms older than 10 years.

Upgrade devices: Switch to newer models with 10-year sealed batteries to eliminate routine battery changes.

Test monthly: Press the "test" button on all alarms once a month.

Practice an escape plan: Ensure your family knows two ways out of every room and has an outdoor meeting place.

If you do not have a working smoke alarm, you can contact the State Fire Marshal's Office to get one free through Operation Save-A-Life by clicking here.