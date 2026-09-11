(Lafayette, LA) - While we are not in the middle of a breakout, getting your pets a rabies shot will help prevent that from happening in Lafayette/Acadiana. Most pets- dogs, cats, and ferrets are vaccinated for rabies, but if you have not, then health officials in our district, which is Region 4, are asking you to make sure that it gets done.

Rabies, if infecting any animal, is a terrible situation. The Louisiana Department of Health is urging people to make sure all pets receive their yearly vaccinations to avoid tragedy.

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What Happens to a Pet When They Don't Get Their Yearly Vaccination

Animals like skunks can carry rabies, and if your dog or cat isn't vaccinated, they could be exposed and contract it, which can be fatal.

While there has been one reported case of rabies in a pet in the Regional 4 area (Lafayette/Acadiana), Department of Health officials want to make sure this fatal virus doesn't infect anyone's fur baby.

Health officials with Pet MD point out that rabies has phases, so it's vital to get your baby help immediately. Straight talk: when a pet gets bitten/infected by an animal with rabies, the phases of rabies play out, and the end result is death, as there is no cure for rabies.

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Rabies Symptoms in Animals

The following are the phases of rabies:

Behavioral changes

Drooling

Difficulty swallowing

Paralysis

Death when signs appear

It's been years since a dog in the Acadiana area has tested positive for rabies. The last confirmed case happened in 2014. To show how rare this is, the Louisiana Department of Health says this is only the fifth case in our state in the last 20 years.

Listen, we get it, times are tough, and spending money on a pet right now can fall by the wayside, as the needs of our human family take precedence. If you are struggling to find needed vaccinations for your pets, contact your veterinarian to ask about free rabies clinics for pets. If it's in a public space, like Cajun Field, plan to arrive early and stay until you can get through the line.

Unfortunately, nature is nature, and plenty of wildlife is infected with rabies. The best course of action is to keep your pets from interacting with any wildlife. The same goes for us. If you do come into contact with a wild animal, you need to see a healthcare professional immediately.