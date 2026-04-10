LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette has never been shy about its food. That much we all know. But 2026 might be one of the busiest years for new restaurant openings in recent memory, and the range of what’s opening is all over the map.

Latin-fusion brunch. A farm-to-boil crawfish drive-thru run by third-generation rice farmers from Chataignier. A full-service restaurant built around pickleball courts. Baton Rouge’s hottest wing brand. Sicilian pasta, Brazilian churrasco, a loaded mac and cheese bar, and the first real Dunkin’ in Lafayette Parish. All of that in the first few months of the year.

Here’s what’s already open and worth your time.

1. Bistrology Brunch & Coffee

Where: 3905 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette (former Chili’s)

Opened: January 12, 2026

What to expect: If you haven’t been yet, Bistrology is probably the most-talked-about opening of the year so far. The Latin-fusion brunch chain out of Florida picked Lafayette as its first Louisiana location, and owner Ruben Chavez (who also runs several El Paso Mexican Grill locations in the area) went big on the build-out.

Walk in and the first thing you notice is the greenery. Plants everywhere, modern lighting, an earthy vibe that feels more Miami than Ambassador Caffery. The menu covers chilaquiles, breakfast arepas, waffles, eggs Benedict variations, steak and eggs, stuffed croissants, and burgers. On the drink side, you’ve got espresso drinks, cold brews, specialty lattes, and a signature cocktail lineup crafted by Italian bartender Mario Celle.

According to The Advocate, Chavez set out to build something that doesn’t look or feel like any other brunch spot in town.

Bistrology already has several positive Yelp reviews and sits at the top of Yelp’s “New Restaurants in Lafayette” list. A second location is planned for 2810 Chemin Metairie Parkway in Youngsville.

2. SMASH Pickleball & Restaurant

Where: 2822 Bonin Road, Youngsville (Sugar Mill Pond)

Opened: March 10, 2026 (grand opening/ribbon cutting with Youngsville Chamber of Commerce)

What to expect: This one’s a different animal. SMASH pairs a full-service restaurant with four regulation-size outdoor pickleball courts. Think TopGolf, but for pickleball.

According to Developing Lafayette, the inside has warm wood textures, blue-hued tones, and lounge-style seating. Outside, there’s a turf gathering area with fire pits, picnic tables, cooling fans, TVs, a kids’ zone, and a pet-friendly patio. The courts sit on a cushioned surface that’s easier on the knees than standard hard courts.

Creator Aaron Dulin told KATC the food leans American with both healthy options and guilty pleasures, plus cocktails made fresh to order. A second SMASH with rooftop dining is in the works at the former Lafayette Health Club on Kaliste Saloom Road, with a target of fall 2026.

3. Empire Wingz

Where: 1521 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette (former Subway, next to La Chapina & La Catraccha)

Opened: March 28, 2026

What to expect: If you’ve spent any time in Baton Rouge, you already know about Empire Wingz. Vic Smith founded the brand in 2012 after selling wings out of a nightclub he owned on Florida Boulevard. The food got so popular near Southern University that it became its own thing, and Smith has been expanding ever since.

Lafayette is the eighth location. According to Developing Lafayette, the restaurant has self-serve ordering kiosks to keep the line moving during peak hours. The wings come in a bunch of signature flavors that climb in heat all the way up to “danger,” and the VJ Fries (topped with BBQ and ranch sauce) are a must-try.

4. Big Red’s Crawfish

Where: 438 E. Pont des Mouton Road, Lafayette

Opened: January 21, 2026

What to expect: Brothers Harry and Lucas West are third-generation farmers from Chataignier. They grew up raising rice, crawfish, soybeans, and corn through the family’s West Farming partnership, and they source the crawfish at Big Red’s directly from their own farm. That means they control the whole supply chain, which matters a lot when the season gets off to a slow start.

According to Developing Lafayette, the menu is straightforward: boiled crawfish, shrimp, traditional sides like potatoes and corn, dipping sauces, and live crawfish you can take home for your own boil. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 4:30 to 8:00 PM.

5. JD’s Urban Eatery

Where: Inside the former Northgate Mall (”The Hub”), north Lafayette

Opened: Approximately January 21, 2026

What to expect: Owner Jalessa Dixon opened this spot inside the redeveloped Northgate Mall, which local developer Jacoby Landry purchased last summer. The menu includes lamb chops, ribeyes, salmon, pasta, and shrimp.

According to The Advocate, Dixon named the restaurant in honor of a close friend who helped her develop the concept over several months. She’s one of a growing number of tenants breathing new life into Lafayette’s oldest shopping mall.

6. Dunkin’

Where: 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway (Tuscany Square, near Acadiana Mall), Lafayette

Opened: March 2026 (grand opening celebration April 11, 2026)

What to expect: This is Lafayette’s first real standalone Dunkin’. Not an express counter inside a gas station. An actual, full-size, 1,700-square-foot Dunkin’ with drive-thru service, built with the company’s newer “Next Generation” store design. It’s open daily from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

According to KPEL, the grand opening on April 11 is giving away 100 days of free coffee to the first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members in line, plus prize wheel giveaways and an appearance by the Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy. The only other Dunkin’ in the parish is an express location inside a Tiger Touchdown gas station in Milton.

Late-2025 Arrivals Still Packing Houses

7. Off The Hook

Where: 101 Liberty Avenue, Lafayette

Opened: Late 2025

What to expect: If you haven’t tried Off The Hook yet, your social media feed is probably already telling you to go. This fast-casual Cajun seafood spot has been one of the hottest openings in the Lafayette area, period.

The menu covers po’boys, gumbo, Cajun bowls, catfish platters, hush puppies, and bread pudding bites. The signature “Off the Hook” sauce has Yelp reviewers comparing it favorably to Raising Cane’s sauce. One five-star review praised the pricing, freshness, and speed of service.

Off The Hook shows up on virtually every “Best New Restaurant” and “Best Restaurant on Ambassador Caffery” Yelp search right now.

8. CuGino Italian Restaurant

Where: 117 S. College Road, Lafayette (former Tchoup’s MidCity space)

Opened: Late 2025

What to expect: CuGino moved into the former Tchoup’s MidCity space and turned it into a rustic Sicilian-Italian spot with handmade pasta, seafood, steaks, and a cocktail and wine list worth exploring. It has already racked up a lot of Yelp reviews and keeps showing up on “Best Restaurant” searches for Lafayette.

Hours are Wednesday through Thursday, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 to 9:00 PM, Friday 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM, Saturday 5:00 to 9:30 PM, and Sunday brunch 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

9. More Late-2025 Arrivals Worth Checking Out

A handful of other restaurants that opened in the last weeks of 2025 are still turning heads this spring:

Santa Picanha (406 Garfield St., Lafayette): Casual Brazilian churrascaria serving charcoal-grilled meats and traditional Southern Brazilian dishes.

(406 Garfield St., Lafayette): Casual Brazilian churrascaria serving charcoal-grilled meats and traditional Southern Brazilian dishes. Shane’s Loaded Mac Bar (1043 Johnston St., Lafayette): Customizable loaded mac and cheese bowls, baked potatoes, grilled cheese, and salads.

(1043 Johnston St., Lafayette): Customizable loaded mac and cheese bowls, baked potatoes, grilled cheese, and salads. Toasted Baguette (114 Meadow Farm Dr. #110, Lafayette): Modern banh mi sandwiches, Vietnamese coffee with Café du Monde beans, iced matcha, and Japanese baked goods.

(114 Meadow Farm Dr. #110, Lafayette): Modern banh mi sandwiches, Vietnamese coffee with Café du Monde beans, iced matcha, and Japanese baked goods. Café Spicyman (400 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd., Suite 1250, Lafayette): Trinidad and Tobago-inspired street food, jerk marinades, and handcrafted pepper sauces.

(400 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd., Suite 1250, Lafayette): Trinidad and Tobago-inspired street food, jerk marinades, and handcrafted pepper sauces. Sugar du Jour (415 Lee Ave., downtown Lafayette): Small-batch bakery offering sweet dough pies, cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, and custom dessert orders.

(415 Lee Ave., downtown Lafayette): Small-batch bakery offering sweet dough pies, cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, and custom dessert orders. Fishbox Sushi (530 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette): Self-serve sushi experience where you build your own box and pay by weight.

(530 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette): Self-serve sushi experience where you build your own box and pay by weight. Central Pizza & Bar, Broussard (1581 S. Bernard Rd., Broussard): Second location of the popular Lafayette pizza spot, serving wood-fired pizzas, appetizers, and craft cocktails.

(1581 S. Bernard Rd., Broussard): Second location of the popular Lafayette pizza spot, serving wood-fired pizzas, appetizers, and craft cocktails. Felipe’s Cantina & Grill (4016 Hwy 90 E, Broussard): Authentic Mexican restaurant with street-style tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and a full bar.

(4016 Hwy 90 E, Broussard): Authentic Mexican restaurant with street-style tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and a full bar. The Cajun Dugout Sports Bar & Grill (1001 Savoy Rd., Suite 11, Youngsville): Classic sports bar with bar food, drinks, and plenty of screens.

(1001 Savoy Rd., Suite 11, Youngsville): Classic sports bar with bar food, drinks, and plenty of screens. She Brews It (2015 Cameron St., Lafayette): Drive-thru coffee and tea spot serving oat-milk espresso drinks, cold brew, butterfly tea, and flavored lemonades.

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