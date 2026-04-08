LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A night off from cooking, a basket of warm chips, some queso, a solid margarita, and absolutely zero responsibility. That’s the dream, right? And based on how many of y’all lose your minds over Taco Tuesday deals and Cinco de Mayo specials every single year, it’s clear we’re all on the same page here.

Here’s something I’ve always found interesting about Lafayette. We live in a city where gumbo and jambalaya run the show. Crawfish is practically a religion. Boudin is a love language. And yet, Mexican food has carved out a permanent spot at the table. Not as a guest, either. It belongs here.

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It makes sense when you think about it. Both cultures build their food around big, bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and the idea that a meal is supposed to bring people together. A family passing around a plate of enchiladas isn’t all that different from a family huddled around a crawfish boil. The spirit is the same. Lafayette figured that out a long time ago.

We’ve got no shortage of restaurant options in Lafayette, and the food scene keeps growing in ways that make this city one of the best places to eat in the South. But even with all the new spots popping up, the classics never go away. Mexican food is one of those classics. Your favorite taqueria was here before the trendy places opened, and it’ll still be here after they close.

So we went to Yelp, pulled the reviews, and found the top-rated Mexican restaurants in Lafayette. Some of these you already know. Some of them might surprise you. All of them earned their spot.

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The Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette

We pulled Yelp’s top reviews for the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in the area, and y’all had a lot of great things to say. Here’s what we found.

The Top Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette A lot of folks are passionate about their Mexican food. Here are the top-rated Mexican restaurants in Lafayette. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Looking for something a little more Cajun? Why not try this list of the best spots for boudin in Acadiana?