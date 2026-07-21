LAFAYETTE, La. — A man has died after being shot Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Alcide Dominique Drive, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette Police responded to the 100 block of Alcide Dominique Drive at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting in progress. Officers determined the shooting happened at an apartment complex on the block.

After being shot, the victim ran on foot into the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue, where he collapsed. Our original story is below.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lafayette Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Alcide Dominique Drive, where one victim has been found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Officers established a crime scene at the location, and LPD investigators are responding to gather further information. The department said an update will be provided as more details become available.

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What We Know So Far

Details remain limited as the investigation is in its early stages. LPD has not released the victim's identity, condition, or age, nor has it named a suspect or described a motive.

How to Submit a Tip

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the LPD App under the "submit a tip" tab, or through the P3 Tips mobile app. All calls to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.

Previous Crime Times:

Lafayette Parish Arrests for July 13 - July 17 A few dozen people have been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of July 13th through 17th, 2026. Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee

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