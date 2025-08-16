LAFAYETTE, LA — After months of speculation, excitement, and cautious optimism, it’s finally official: Trader Joe’s is coming to Lafayette.

Back in January, early reports hinted that the wildly popular grocery chain was eyeing Lafayette as its next Louisiana location. By May, an email from a Trader Joe’s spokesperson all but confirmed it. But now, thanks to documents obtained by Developing Lafayette, there’s no more worrying about getting hopes up; it’s happening.

New Trader Joe’s to Be Built Off Camellia Boulevard

According to the development documents, the 16,500-square-foot Trader Joe’s store will be located at 1710 Camellia Boulevard, just steps from the existing Rouses near River Ranch. The site is currently undeveloped land that will be transformed into a new retail anchor for the bustling corridor.

Construction is expected to begin on October 6, 2025, with an estimated completion date of April 20, 2026.

Grocery Competition Is Tight, But Trader Joe’s Is a Destination

The new Trader Joe’s will join a crowded field of grocery competitors in the area, including Whole Foods, Aldi, Albertsons, Fresh Market, Natural Grocers, Target, and Costco, all within a radius of a few miles or less. But, to many, Trader Joe’s is no ordinary grocery store.

With its cult following, private-label products, and quirky seasonal items, many fans drive weekly or monthly from Lafayette to Baton Rouge or Metairie just to stock up. The Lafayette store is expected to become a destination for those loyal shoppers, many of whom have been vocal on social media for years, begging for a local store.

What to Expect from Lafayette’s First Trader Joe’s

While no renderings or official design plans have been released, most Trader Joe’s stores adopt a cozy, neighborhood-style aesthetic. The Lafayette location is expected to follow a similar format, likely featuring regionally inspired murals and a local flavor.

This will be the first Trader Joe’s in Acadiana and the third in the state, joining existing locations in Baton Rouge and Metairie. Two additional stores are also in the works for the New Orleans area.

Lafayette Continues to Grow

This Trader Joe’s announcement marks another big win for Lafayette’s growing retail scene. The Camellia Boulevard corridor, which already boasts restaurants, local businesses and services, and grocery options, is set to become an even more high-traffic destination.

Here we grow again, Lafayette.