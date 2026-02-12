LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is opening next month on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, giving Lafayette residents another option for morning coffee and breakfast.

According to Dunkin’, the locally owned and operated restaurant will open in March 2026 at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Tuscany Square shopping center near Acadiana Mall. The location sits in a high-traffic corridor between Johnston Street and Kaliste Saloom Road, placing it in the heart of Lafayette’s retail district.

What to Expect at the New Location

The new 1,700-square-foot restaurant uses Dunkin’s Next Generation design concept, bringing updated technology and modern aesthetics to the Lafayette market. The location plans to hire approximately 25 team members and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This marks the second Dunkin’ location in Lafayette Parish. The chain returned to the local market in 2019 when it opened an express location inside the Tiger Touchdown No. 2 gas station at 621 E. Milton Avenue. That opening ended a roughly 15-year absence of the brand from Lafayette.

Unlike the express format in Milton, the new Ambassador Caffery location will be a full-service restaurant. The full-service restaurant includes a conference room and features premium equipment designed to deliver consistent quality across Dunkin’s signature menu items.

Next Generation Design and Equipment

The location features an innovative tap system that pours Dunkin’s signature cold beverages, including iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. This system keeps drinks consistently cold throughout the day.

Crew members will use top-quality espresso machines to prepare handcrafted drinks to order, from lattes and cappuccinos to other espresso-based beverages. The restaurant also includes a front-facing bakery case, giving customers a direct view of fresh donuts, bagels, muffins, and other baked goods.

The interior design uses open spaces, bright colors, and modern materials to create an approachable and energetic environment. The restaurant will serve Dunkin’s full menu of hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, donuts, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and other food items.

How to Use Dunkin’ Rewards

Customers can join the Dunkin’ Rewards program to earn points toward free food and drinks with each purchase. Members also get exclusive offers and can order ahead through the Dunkin’ app.

Mobile orders help customers avoid waiting during busy morning rushes. Members also get special promotions and birthday rewards throughout the year.

Those who haven’t joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account through the Dunkin’ app or by visiting DunkinRewards.com. The program works across all Dunkin’ locations nationwide, including both Lafayette area restaurants.

Where to Find the New Dunkin’

The new Dunkin’ will occupy space in Tuscany Square, a shopping center that also houses Mezcal Mexican Grill, Teatery, Suit Up, and Sarrica’s Little Italy. The location offers drive-thru service in addition to dine-in options.

Ambassador Caffery Parkway is one of Lafayette’s busiest commercial corridors, connecting Johnston Street to Kaliste Saloom Road and beyond. The roadway was named for Jefferson Caffery, a Lafayette native who served as U.S. Ambassador to six countries between 1926 and 1955, including Cuba, Brazil, France, and Egypt.

The restaurant sits near Acadiana Mall, making it convenient for shoppers, office workers, and residents throughout south Lafayette. The 5 a.m. opening time works for early-morning commuters, while the 9 p.m. closing gives evening customers time to stop by.