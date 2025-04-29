(KPEL-FM) Chances are, if you're a real Texan, you'll remember a Willie Nelson song from more than a few years back called "The Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning" This would be one of those kinds of stories that fit that messaging because it involves your morning cup of coffee.

We can reasonably assume that if you're dripping your own coffee this morning, it might be the Official State Coffee of Texas you're using, which would be Seaport. But there are a lot of other popular brands of coffee you can find across the enormity of Texas.

What Are Some Popular Coffee Brands in Texas?

You can find all the major chains, such as Starbucks, Dunkin', and a few others, in Texas. And there are some "craft roasters" in just about every city.. Take a look at this list, see if your favorite is there. But our story isn't about your coffee this morning. It's about the stuff you put into your coffee so it doesn't taste like coffee.

The Food and Drug Administration has just announced a recall at the highest level for a popular coffee creamer product. The non-dairy creamer is being recalled for an undeclared allergen. To emphasize the significance and seriousness of the situation, the FDA posted a Level 1 recall for the product.

A Level 1 recall, according to the FDA website, means we are dealing with a "situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death. The greatest concern is for those who might suffer allergic reactions to milk and milk-based products, despite the fact that the creamer in question is labelled as "non-dairy".

I don't think even the folks at Folger's Coffee would consider "death" to be the best part of waking up, so if you are a coffee lover, here is what you'll want to check your pantry or refrigerator for.

The creamer in question is the MO-CHA premium non-dairy creamer from New York-based Momo Tea Inc. The recalled product was sent to stores in 2.2-pound bags. The bagged product is believed to have a shelf life of two years. It is believed that the majority of the recalled product was shipped to stores in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

But it is possible some of the recalled product could have made its way into Texas retailers, homes, and businesses. That's why you should take a quick look right now to make sure the stuff you are stirring into your coffee is not going to do you harm.

What Should You Do If You Have Recalled Products In Your Home?

The FDA suggests that if you do have any of this product on hand, you return the unused portion to the point of purchase or simply dispose of the unused product. Those who have reported issues with the product say the symptoms are reactions such as rashes, hives, itching, wheezing, and trouble breathing. If you experience any of those symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or 911 immediately.