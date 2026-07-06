(KPEL News) - A company called Kao USA has announced a voluntary recall of some lots of their shampoo after concerns that the shampoo may be contaminated with a nasty bacterium called Pluralibacter gergoviae.

Why We Need to Understand Pluralibacter Gergoviae Bacterium

If you have never heard of Pluralibacter gergoviae, you are not alone. The reason we need to find out more about it is that this bacterium can cause a whole host of problems, including the following:

Respiratory infections

Urinary tract infections

Bloodstream infections

Sepsis

According to the FDA, testing showed the presence of the bacterium in some products.

Oribe via Amazon Oribe Shampoo

The Oribe Shampoo Products Being Recalled

So, what shampoo is under voluntary recall? The Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo in 8.5 oz and 33.8 oz sizes. If you use this shampoo, then you need to check your bottle(s) to make sure it is not included in the recall.

The following are the lots of shampoo that officials with the Food and Drug Administration are asking people not use:

Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo (in 8.5 oz and 33.8 oz sizes), manufactured between Feb. 21, 2026, and Feb. 26, 2026.

The affected lot codes for the 8.5 oz size (UPC 840035231242) can be found on the bottom of the bottle, printed in black and begin with the prefix “YR”: YR010556

The affected lot codes for the 33.8 oz size (UPC 840035231273) can be found on the bottom of the bottle, printed in black and beginning with the prefix “YR”: YR010566, YR010576

The FDA says it is continuing to investigate the situation to determine whether other lots of the products might be contaminated or if the recall needs to expand.

These People Face the Greatest Risk by Encountering Pluralibacter Gergoviae

Typically, healthy persons do not have a problem with the bacterium, but for anyone with the following situations, it can present a serious health risk:

Weakened immune systems

Chronic Illnesses

Undergoing surgical procedures

From the FDA report:

To report adverse events experienced from the shampoo or to arrange for a replacement, contact the Kao Professional Hair Technical Hotline at 800-333-2442 or email oribecomplaints@kao.com.