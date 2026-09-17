(KPEL News) - He was the Iberia Parish Sheriff, a state House of Representatives member, and Iberia Parish President. Sadly, Errol "Romo" Romero has died at the age of 89.

The Navy veteran began his career as a plumber and a vocational plumbing teacher with the Iberia Parish School, and his legendary public service continued from there. He served on the police jury, including as its president. He served four terms as Iberia Parish Sheriff, then won a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

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When most people might have thought Romo Romero was done with politics, it wasn't so. He just ran for another office and won. He won the election as the Iberia Parish President in 2012 and served one term.

Romero is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Joyce Chevalon. They had two children.

His son, Shane Romero, wrote the following on the wall of his father's Facebook page,

Errol A. “Romo” Romero, Sr., a devoted husband, father, grandfather, veteran, public servant, and community leader, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2026, at the age of 89.

He had a very long political career serving the people of Iberia Parish. He did not shy away from going against the grain, so to speak, on issues of the day during his tenure as Sheriff. He was the only Sheriff who said he would not enforce the "Brady Law" when it was passed, prompting much media attention.

Romero was inducted into the Acadian Museum Legends in 2002.

Services are pending with Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.