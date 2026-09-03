(KPEL News) - A Wednesday afternoon fire tore through a cabin in Acadia Parish, taking the life of a 64-year-old woman.

The Egan Fire Department was called out to Perry Road Wednesday to begin fighting a blaze. While there, they made contact with the woman.

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Egan Firefighters Were Able To Get a Woman Out of A Burning Cabin

Firefighters were able to get the woman out of the home and begin to render aid to her. They continued life-saving measures, and the victim was taken to Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

The Victim of An Egan Fire Died at a Hospital

With the severity of her injuries, the woman was ultimately pronounced dead by staff at the hospital.

There Was No Smoke Alarm in the Cabin Where an Egan Woman Was Staying

Officials from the Office of the State Fire Marshal have not yet released the victim's name. Investigators working on the case to determine what caused the blaze did find that the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

As investigators continued working the case, they found that the fire started in the bedroom/bathroom area of her home. What started the fire is not yet known.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA MOTHER AND CHILD DIED IN AN APARTMENT FIRE

Louisiana's Fire Chief Says an Egan Woman's Death from a Fire Is Heartbreaking

State Fire Marshal Chief Chad Sonnier said,

This is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time. We hope this tragedy serves as a reminder to everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms. A working smoke alarm provides critical early warning and can give people the time they need to escape a fire.

Louisiana Residents Are Eligible for Free Smoke Alarms and Installation

Chief Sonnier says Operation Save-A-Life is a program for Louisiana residents who can't afford a smoke alarm and/or the installation of a smoke alarm to get free help. If you need help with a smoke alarm, visit lasfm.org.

The fatal fire happened at around 1 p.m. on September 2.