LAFAYETTE, La. - A house fire in the 500 block of Tolson Road in Lafayette has left a family displaced after the residence suffered significant damage, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

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Neighbors Call 911 After Seeing Smoke From Home

At 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2026, Lafayette firefighters were dispatched to the house fire. Neighbors called 911 to report smoke coming from the dwelling.

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Firefighters were able to arrive on scene within minutes. The initial attack crew entered the single-family home and discovered the fire in the laundry room. The fire penetrated the exterior wall and progressed to the attic.

Lafayette Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Fire

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. The home's interior sustained fire and smoke damage.

Lafayette Fire Department Lafayette Fire Department

The residents were not home at the time of the fire. However, due to the amount of damage, they will be displaced until repairs are made.

Investigation Findings from Lafayette Fire Department

Upon investigation, fire officials determined the fire originated in the laundry room. Flames from a gas water heater ignited combustible material that was stored close to the burners.

The fire has been ruled an accident.