(KPEL News) - Not only is littering filthy in Louisiana, but it also costs taxpayers $91 million each year for litter abatement. The St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Board of Directors has approved cash rewards for tips that lead to littering enforcement. Enforcement could include citations or arrests.

Litter not only makes Acadiana look ugly, but it also costs us too much money to keep things clean, according to a 2023 Keep Louisiana Beautiful study.

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You Can Report Littering in St. Landry Parish on the Crime Stoppers Line

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has teamed with St. Landry Crime Stoppers to help catch those who carelessly litter. Call the Crime Stoppers line 948-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 app to report your information.

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Louisiana Wildlife Officials Say They Can Help with Litter Enforcement

Look, simple things can happen all the time that people don't think about. You might put a few things in the bed of your truck, and they might fly away. LDWF officials say that trash flying out of your truck can land you with fees and court costs. It's called Simple Littering, and it carries fines of up to $175, plus court costs.

But often, people blatantly litter.

Matthias Gellissen via Unsplash Litter in a Parking Lot

Littering Is Costly to Taxpayers in Any Parish, and It's an Eyesore

You know, some people just don't care if they are being trashy or not. It's not uncommon for people to discard bags of trash in wooded areas. When you litter, all that stuff ends up in our waterways, and it often makes our roadways look trashy.

No matter where you live, littering is a problem, and it makes our communities look terrible.

LDWF Has an Anti-Litter Hotline

Corporal Michael Blanchard says it's very easy to help with this issue: don't litter. If you see something, you also should say something. If you see people littering, you can help by reporting it to the LDWF Anti-Litter Hotline at 1-855-LA-LITTER (525-4883).

And, if you happen to be a truck owner, make sure everything in the bed of your truck is held down so it won't fly away. In the words of Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, "Stow it, don't throw it."

If you see littering, write down as many details as possible about the vehicle, the person, the license plate, and take pictures if you can.