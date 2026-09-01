(KPEL News) - The Office of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has announced that a Morgan City man will be castrated and serve 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to Second Degree Rape and other charges.

Morgan City Man to Be Castrated Pled Guilty to Charges Involving a Juvenile

According to officials in AG Liz Murrill's Office, officials say 51-Carrol Clark pled guilty to the following charges:

Second Degree Rape

Two counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles When the Victim is Under 13 Years of Age

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Morgan City Man Pleads Guilty to Uploading and Distributing Child Porn

Clark took the plea deal with prosecutors after his arrest on the above charges. Back in 2024 a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that led to Carrol Clark possibly being the person uploading and distributing child pornography.

READ MORE: YOUNGSVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS OF INDECENT BEHAVIOR WITH A JUVENILE

Investigators Interview Clark and Others, and Admissions about Juvenile Sex Crimes Were Made

When agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Clark's home, they found evidence he was uploading and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Investigators interviewed Clark and other people who lived with him or were there on a regular basis, and they determined Clark had sex with a minor girl on multiple occasions. He took photos and videos of the child.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections will be the agency responsible for carrying out Clark's castration. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.