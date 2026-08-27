(Youngsville, LA) - Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation reports that they have arrested a Youngsville man on one charge of Animal Sex Abuse and 50 counts of Distributing Child Sex Abuse Material.

How LBI Agents Gathered Evidence in Child Sex Abuse Material

According to officials, they have arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Scott Bellard. Officials say Bellard "was identified during a proactive investigation involving the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through an online peer-to-peer network."

If Bellard is found guilty of the current charges against him, he could potentially face serious time behind bars.

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Investigators Say They Found Evidence of Child Sex Abuse Material at Suspect's Home

In addition to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, members of Homeland Security, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Youngsville Police Department executed a search warrant at Bellard's Gilmore Road home.

READ MORE: SCOTT MAN IN CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL CASE

Agents say they found evidence that connected Bellard to the distribution of child sex abuse material and media involving the abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Lafayette jail. He faces the following charges:

If Found Guilty in a Court of Law, Suspect Jeremy Bellard Could Face Significant Time Behind Bars

As far as how much time Bellard could be sentenced to if he is found guilty in a court of law, the one count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal would mean the following:

Whoever commits the offense of sexual abuse of an animal shall be fined not more than two thousand dollars, imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, or both.

When it comes to Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material under 13-years-old, the following punishment could be given if Bellard is found guilty in a court of law; for each count, Bellard could face the following:

Whoever intentionally possesses child sexual abuse materials shall be fined not more than fifty thousand dollars and shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not less than five years or more than twenty years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.