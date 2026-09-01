Update: Missing Person in New Iberia Has Been Located

**(Update 9/1/26 11:45am) - According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Casin Maturin has been found safe.

(KPEL News) - The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Missing New Iberia Man Identified, Search Continues

According to the Iberia Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Casin Maturin of New Iberia who has not been seen since Monday, August 31. Investigators say the last known place Maturin was seen was around Alleman's Grocery Store.

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New Iberia Man Left A Grocery Store and Has Not Been Seen Since

Whether the man walked away on foot or left in a vehicle is not known to investigators right now.

The man was said to be seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts. The black shirt had white stripes.

Investigators describe Maturin as being five feet, nine inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

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Who Do You Contact If You Have Information About Casin Maturin

If you know anything about where Casin Maturin can be found, you are urged to act. You can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.

If you prefer, you can anonymously contact the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-364-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a tip through the Iberia Sheriff's Office app.