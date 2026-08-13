(Scott, LA) - The Special Victims Unit of the Louisiana State Police arrested a Scott man following an investigation into his alleged downloading of child sex abuse material.

Louisiana State Police Launch Special Victims Unit Case

Louisiana State Police Spokesperson Trooper Monique Lavergne says an investigation has been ongoing for months, and Lafayette Sheriff's officials executed a search warrant at 43-year-old Timothy White's home on Wednesday, August 12.

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Louisiana State Police Seized Electronic Devices in Child Sex Abuse Material Case

Lavergne says the investigation was ongoing, and a search warrant was issued in May; at that time, investigators seized electronic devices. The devices were forensically examined to determine their content.

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At that point, officials say investigators found evidence they believed was part of the investigation.

Scott Man Booked on Charges Related to Child Sex Abuse Material

Lavergne says White was booked on the following charges:

Lavergne says the investigation continues.

Investigators with Louisiana State Police want members of the public to know they are integral to investigations of this nature. If you encounter something that is wrong, you should contact them.

Reporting Suspicious Activity to the Special Victims Unit

To report suspicious activity, you can do so by using the Louisiana State Police website at lsp.org.

If you prefer, you can call the Special Victims Unit at 1-800-434-8007.