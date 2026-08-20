(Lafayette, LA) - If you travel on the Eloi Broussard Bridge over the Vermilion River to get where you are going, you will need to plan ahead for a bridge closure on Wednesday, August 26, in Lafayette.

Vermilion River Bridge on Eloi Broussard Road to Close

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, this will be only a short bridge closure for some maintenance and repairs.

A reminder to those of us who drive in that area: this will also overlap with the timeframe when Robley Drive will be closed at Eloi Broussard Road, as work will have begun on creating a roundabout at that intersection.

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Vermilion River Bridge at Eloi Broussard Road Closure Date and Time

The planned bridge closure on August 26 will last three hours. DOTD officials say the bridge will close to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on that day.

For those wanting more specific information, the bridge is located at milepost 1.25 on Highway 733, which is Eloi Broussard Road.

Crews will be coming to the bridge to repair some areas of the bridge deck and address other maintenance issues during the closure. As is typical, the work is contingent on weather conditions, and the forecast currently calls for only a 15% chance of rain.

Detour Around Vermilion River Bridge on Eloi Broussard During Closure

DOTD reminds us that several alternative routes are available to avoid the area. Those paths include the following:

Louisiana Highway 92 (Milto Avenue)

Louisiana Highway 339 (Verot School Road)

Louisiana Highway 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway

US Highway 167 Johnston

READ MORE: ROBLEY DRIVE TO BE CLOSED AT E BROUSSARD ROAD FOR TRAFFIC UPDATE

This means that if we have to get to this area during that 3-hour span, our detour routes will take a bit longer.

And it's not just drivers, as they want to remind emergency service vehicles that they too will have to detour around the area of the bridge.