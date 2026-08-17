(KPEL News) - A Louisiana man was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office after allegations that he beat his mother and stepfather with a curtain rod when she told him she was not making dinner.

The details concerning the allegations are shocking. The allegations are that the 18-year-old son turned to violence over a meal.

Officers Arrest a Columbia Man Over Allegations He Beat Family Members with a Curtain Rod

According to Deputy Amanda Lyon, Public Information Officer with the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a home in their parish after a complaint was made about a woman and man being injured.

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Officials arrested Alexander Michael Elder on two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery concerning the incident.

The responding deputy was told by Elder's mother that when she informed him that she was not cooking dinner, he took a curtain rod and began to beat her about the upper chest area and neck area.

When Woman Is Allegedly Attacked by Their Son with a Curtain Rod, the Stepfather Tries to Stop the Beating

The stepfather tried to intervene in the situation, and it is alleged that Elder also beat up the man with the curtain rod, and there was swelling to the man's face when the deputy came to the scene. According to the deputy, the mother had a cut and significant redness.

READ MORE: WESTLAKE POLICE SAY TWO WOMEN ADMITTED MAKING UP GANG-RAPE ALLEGATIONS

While Defending His Wife, a Louisiana Man Says He Was Beaten in the Face with a Curtain Rod

While trying to defend the woman, the stepfather also tripped and fell, hitting the running board with his ankle, which left a large gash.

With the alleged beating incident happening in Ouachita Parish, the man was booked into the jail there. Elder is from the town of Columbia.

The incident with Elder happened at around 7 p.m. Friday, August 14, and he was arrested a short time later.