Westlake Police Say Two Women Admitted Making Up Gang-Rape Allegations
(KPEL News ) - Officials with the Westlake Police Department have been investigating allegations of a gang rape since February 20, 2026, and have now announced that the two women making the allegations admitted to detectives that they were lying.
Westlake Police Department officials announced that a judge signed an arrest warrant for two 18-year-old women, Kailie A. Diaz Flaherty and Alexis G. Reed.
In February, detectives began an investigation into claims that two women were sexually assaulted in a gang rape.
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Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant for the arrest of the two women on the following charges:
- Filing False Public Records
- Criminal Mischief (Filing False Police Report)
Both women were then booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. According to a report on the Westlake Police Department's Facebook post,
During the investigation, detectives learned that both of the victims lied to police and filed a false police report accusing the suspects of the gang rape.
Detectives say the two told them they lied about the allegations.
Lafayette Parish Arrest Report August 10 - August 14
Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee