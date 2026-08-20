(Lafayette, LA) - A high school student from Lafayette in Baton Rouge last April for "Senior Skip Day" was slain, and the man accused was officially indicted by a grand jury yesterday on a second-degree murder charge.

Man Accused of Killing Lafayette Student Martha Odom Indicted

The victim, Martha Odom, was with two of her friends in the Mall of Louisiana that day when two groups of young men can be seen confronting each other; people began running, and there was blood on the floor.

Odom died at the scene; two of her friends were injured, but they survived. Baton Rouge Police officials say Markel Lee is believed to be the only known shooter in the melee that erupted.

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Baton Rouge Man Indicted on Multiple Charges in Shooting that Claimed a Lafayette Student's Life

Markel Lee was 17 at the time of the shooting and is now 18. He was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Second-Degree Murder

Six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder

One count of Illegal Use of Weapons

Lee is still in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

READ MORE: "WHEN IS ENOUGH, ENOUGH?" LAFAYETTE LEADERS RESPOND TO THE SHOOTING DEATH OF MARTHA ODOM

Ascension Episcopal School Martha Odom

Martha Odom Is Remembered as a Beautiful Light

The young, brilliant woman who was shot down as her life was just taking off, Martha Odom, was a beautiful light in the world and a student at Ascension Episcopal School of Acadiana.

Submitted photo via Jude Walker Martha Odom

Praise Continues to Pour Out for Martha Odom

This tender and kind young woman was only three weeks away from her high school graduation.

In a post from the school, Martha was described as:

..... a joyful presence whose kindness and infectious enthusiasm brought light to all who knew her.

The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion Honors Her Life

Following her death, the family established the Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion fund at the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

The entire community, and people across the state, surrounded the family with support. As ceremonies were held and the final procession was made for Martha, motorcycle officers from Baton Rouge rode through a driving rainstorm to be there.

Now that the indictment was handed down, we will share more details about the progression of the case as they become available and keep you updated.