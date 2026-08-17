(KPEL News) - Officers with the Morgan City Police Department conducting a welfare check on a home found a 65-year-old man deceased in the home.

Morgan City Police Officials Arrest a Man in the Death of Another

An investigation began, and officials say obvious signs of foul play were apparent. The investigation continues to determine all the circumstances of the case, but an arrest has been made.

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Investigators Arrest a Morgan City Man in the Death of Another

Investigators arrested 49-year-old Whitney Joseph Billiot IV of Morgan City as their suspect in connection with the man's death.

Officials say detectives were able to obtain evidence that links Billiot to the crime. The St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office was requested for an autopsy of the victim.

Morgan City Man Charged with First-Degree Murder

Billiot has been booked into the Morgan City Department Jail on a charge of First-Degree Murder.

Officials will only say they were called to a home in the area of Pine and Maple Streets, but an identification of the victim has not been released.

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Investigators are continuing to gather information as the investigation is ongoing.