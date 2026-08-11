Baton Rouge Woman Accused of Loading Gun During School Carpool Dispute
(Baton Rouge, LA) - An affidavit has been filed concerning an alleged incident after a 66-year-old woman was accused of loading a gun during an argument in the car-rider line at a school in Baton Rouge.
For thousands of people across Louisiana, the time has come once again to drop off and pick up their children from school. The tension in a carpool line can seem to be palpable.
Woman Arrested after Allegedly Loading Gun in Baton Rouge Carpool Line
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a victim has made a complaint that Andrea Johnson and the victim were arguing "in a back-and-forth match" in the car-rider line at GEO Prep Academy on Monday, August 10, according to a WBRZ report.
The victim says that Johnson pulled open her own car door and loaded a magazine into a gun.
Baton Rouge Police Found a Gun in a Vehicle on School Property
According to the report, the Baton Rouge Police Department did find a gun in Johnson's car console.
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Woman Arrested after Allegedly Putting a Magazine in a Gun During a School Carpool Dispute
Johnson was arrested by officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department on the following charges:
- Carrying a Firearm on School Property
- Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
Few other details are known about the situation that allegedly unfolded Monday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., but we will update this story as more details become available.
Lafayette Parish Arrest Report August 10 - August 14
Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee