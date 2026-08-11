(Baton Rouge, LA) - An affidavit has been filed concerning an alleged incident after a 66-year-old woman was accused of loading a gun during an argument in the car-rider line at a school in Baton Rouge.

For thousands of people across Louisiana, the time has come once again to drop off and pick up their children from school. The tension in a carpool line can seem to be palpable.

Get our free mobile app

Woman Arrested after Allegedly Loading Gun in Baton Rouge Carpool Line

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a victim has made a complaint that Andrea Johnson and the victim were arguing "in a back-and-forth match" in the car-rider line at GEO Prep Academy on Monday, August 10, according to a WBRZ report.

The victim says that Johnson pulled open her own car door and loaded a magazine into a gun.

Baton Rouge Police Found a Gun in a Vehicle on School Property

According to the report, the Baton Rouge Police Department did find a gun in Johnson's car console.

READ MORE: PARENTS IN ACADIANA EXPRESS FRUSTRATION TO START NEW SCHOOL YEAR

Woman Arrested after Allegedly Putting a Magazine in a Gun During a School Carpool Dispute

Johnson was arrested by officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department on the following charges:

Carrying a Firearm on School Property

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Few other details are known about the situation that allegedly unfolded Monday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., but we will update this story as more details become available.