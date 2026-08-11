CENTRAL, La. - Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found in a pond along Old Wax Road in Central on Tuesday morning, August 11.

Man Found in Pond Near Northwoods Subdivision

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area around 7:15 a.m. after the man's body was discovered floating in a pond near the Northwoods subdivision. The Central Police Department, Central Fire Department, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office also responded and assisted at the scene.

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Identity and Cause of Death Unknown

The man's identity has not been released, and his official cause of death remains unknown. The coroner's office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

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Foul Play Not Suspected, Authorities Say

Investigators say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Old Wax Road Reopens After Investigation

Old Wax Road was temporarily closed between Greenwell Springs Road and Durmast Road while authorities worked the scene, but the roadway has since reopened.

EBRSO Leading Death Investigation

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.