(Lafayette, LA) Whether it was allegations of driving while intoxicated or domestic violence-related charges, multiple people were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Several people booked into the jail are facing charges for Possession with Intent to Distribute drugs and Drug Paraphernalia.

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Two people booked into the jail are facing charges of Stalking. In addition, multiple people faced a variety of charges related to domestic violence, including the following:

Domestic Abuse Battery

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault/Child Endangerment

A handful of people were arrested and are facing the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic.

READ MORE: TWO PEOPLE WERE SHOT AT AN APARTMENT ON JEFFREY DRIVE IN LAFAYETTE

Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.