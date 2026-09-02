LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System has been awarded nearly $4 million in federal grid resiliency funding, the first federal electric resiliency grant the utility has ever landed.

LUS is matching that money with nearly $4 million of its own, which puts the total project cost at close to $8 million. In practical terms, that outside funding means work LUS would have had to spread out over years, paying for it strictly with local dollars, can move forward now instead.

Get our free mobile app

What the Money Pays For

The $8 million breaks down into three main projects, and each one is aimed at a different weak point in the system.

First, crews will swap out aging wooden utility poles for sturdier, high-durability structures and upgrade the overhead lines that run alongside them. That’s the physical backbone of the grid, and it’s usually the first thing to fail when high winds move through Acadiana.

Facebook via Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) LUS Tower

Second, LUS is installing automated technology that flags outages in real time. Instead of dispatchers waiting on customer calls to figure out where the lights are out, the system will point crews straight to the problem, which should shave time off restoration during a storm.

Third, LUS is hardening the power circuits that feed municipal buildings, public health and safety facilities, and business districts, so those locations have a better shot at staying online when the rest of the grid is struggling.

North Lafayette Is First in Line

LUS provided a map showing the northern part of the city as the target area for this first round of upgrades, meaning residents and businesses in that part of Lafayette are likely to see the pole replacements and circuit work before other areas do.

What Local Officials Are Saying

City leaders are framing the grant as a way to get more infrastructure work done without asking local ratepayers to cover the full cost. Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet said the funding lets LUS move faster on projects that were already planned.

“This funding means a stronger, more reliable electric system, faster response when outages happen, and better protection for the critical services Lafayette depends on,” Boulet said in a news release. “By securing outside funding, we’re able to move these important infrastructure projects forward faster while making every local dollar go further.”

LUS Director Jeffrey Stewart said the hardening and resiliency work was already on the utility’s long-term capital plan before the grant came through.

“Securing this grant funding allows us to stretch our local dollars further, get these critical electric updates off the ground much faster and improve our overall response times for LUS customers,” Stewart said.

You May Also Like...