Lafayette Utilities System Outage Map Goes Online

The Lafayette Utilities System's new power outage and events map is now online.

That map may be viewed at lus.org/map.

The outage and events map will allow customers to see where power outages are happening on the LUS grid. The map will also allow customers to see what areas are under boil water advisories, where crews are performing tree-trimming operations, where a water line break is, and where crews are performing road work.

LUS officials announced plans to create the online map in January. The map now online is the first phase of a multiphase rollout. The full system is expected to be online by the middle of 2022.

Once the map is fully automated, customers will be able to use the map's website to report outages and other issues. For now, customers must still call LUS to report issues. To report power outages, dial 337-291-9200. To reported downed power lines or water issues, dial 337-291-5700.

