Now that the 2025-2026 school year is in full swing in Lafayette Parish, the next thoughts are "When are kids out of school?"

When is the Fall Break for Lafayette Parish schools?

When are students out of school in Lafayette Parish for Thanksgiving?

Don't sweat it, we've got all of this information so nothing sneaks up on you this school year.

Lafayette Parish School Holidays 2025-2026

Keeping track of when kids are out of school is obviously important because we've got to plan ahead because, we've still got to work right?

From Fall Break to Thanksgiving, Christmas to Mardi Gras and Teacher In-Services, let's outline all of the Lafayette Parish School System holidays for the new 2025-2026 school year.

Labor Day 2025 - Monday, September 1

Teacher In-Service - No class for students Wednesday, September 17.

Conference Day - Students do not report to class Friday, October 10.

Fall Break 2025 - Monday, October 13, Tuesday, October 14

Thanksgiving 2025 - School is out the entire week beginning Monday, November 24 with class back in session Monday, December 1.

Christmas 2025 - Students are out of school beginning Monday, December 22 through Monday, January 5, returning to class on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026 - Monday, January 19.

Mardi Gras 2026 - Students are out of school the entire week beginning Monday, February 16 through Friday, February 20, returning to school on Monday, February 23.

Easter/Spring Break 2026 - Students are out of school beginning Friday, April 3 through Friday, April 10, returning to school Monday, April 13.

Last Day Of School 2026 - Thursday, May 21.

You can view the full LPSS Holiday Calendar HERE.