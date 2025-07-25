Sneak Peak Inside the New Lafayette High School

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - As the new 2025-2026 school year gets ready to start, things will look much different for students, faculty, and employees of Lafayette High School.

On Thursday, July 24, Lafayette High staff and local officials got to tour the brand new 300,000-square-foot school, and to say it's impressive would be an understatement.

The New Lafayette High

Lafayette High School In Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette High School first opened in 1939 and is currently recognized as a Louisiana Distinguished School and National Finalist.

According to LPSS, LHS currently offers 19 honors courses, 19 AP courses, 21 gifted classes, and 12 dual enrollment offerings.

Students who left for the Summer of 2025 are about to return to an entirely new, state-of-the-art 3-story, 313,000 sq ft campus that will be an entirely new academic experience than what they left just a few months ago.



The new campus spans more than 300,000 square feet across three buildings and is designed to accommodate over 2,300 students. Construction began in 2023 as part of the district’s long-range facilities improvement plan.

The New Lafayette High School

Lafayette High School Principal Layne Edelman tells KATC "I can't wait for everyone to see it and just see the magic come alive in this building because the level of teaching and learning that we can do here is really going to be second to none."

The new Lafayette High features 52 state-of-the-art classrooms and labs, Career & Technical Education (CTE) facilities, including woodworking and welding shops, an outdoor courtyard, a food service area that features both indoor and outdoor dining, a new state-of-the-art 600-seat concert hall and auditorium, and more.

The new LHS also features a brand new wrestling room, gym, practice gym, weight rooms, and a dance studio.

According to developinglafayette.com, the new Lafayette High has been designed using the concept of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) which eliminates visual blind spots, promoting transparency and secure campus zones.

Without a doubt, August 7, 2025 will be an incredible day for students, faculty, and employees as they begin the new 2025-2026 school year.



<iframe width="1136" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e7IvvFtNagM" title="LHS WALKTHROUGH 7242025" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>