Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Inflation and the cost of living top the news these days. Louisiana households, along with every other state in the country, are seeing less food for more money in the grocery stores and higher prices for the things we buy just because we want them. Doxo, an online bill paying service, crunched the numbers for the country, each state, and the cities to find out how each measure up against the national average.

Their lists for Louisiana rank the most expensive and cheapest parishes and cities in which to live, with a specific eye on the cost of basic household expenses.

To determine the results, they considered:

Mortgage/rent payments

Auto loan monthly payments

Utilities

Auto, health, and life insurance payments

Cell phone bills

Cable/internet bills

Alarm/security bills

While the argument can be made that Doxo's information may be limited, it certainly offers a glimpse into how municipalities in Louisiana measure up against one another and others across the country.

The amounts may seem low, but remember the totals don't take into account any bills like credit cards, memberships, or child care as those are more specific to each household.

Interestingly, the average income for the bottom 12 on their list of 73 Louisiana cities all have an average income of just under $60,000.

Before we take a look at the cities where household bills are the cheapest, here are the ranking for where cities in Lafayette Parish fell, most to least expensive, according to Doxo:

Broussard -- #18

Youngsville -- #22

Lafayette -- #39

Duson -- #47

Scott -- For some reason, Scott didn't make the list, perhaps because living there is priceless!

Cheapest Louisiana Cities to Live In Doxo, a bill payment service, compiled data to provide an overview of how much the average monthly bill payments are in 97% of U.S. zip codes, across 45 service categories. The list includes the 12 cities where the average cost of standard bills (mortgage/rent, auto loan, insurance, utilities, phone, internet) is the cheapest in Louisiana. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ