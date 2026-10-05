BATON ROUGE, La. — Makayla Pitts, 22, was arrested Sunday on charges that include communicating false information of planned arson, stalking, unlawful communications, and harassment. Two victims say she posted their home addresses on social media and threatened to burn a victim’s home down.

Police first responded Aug. 24, when Baton Rouge Police Department officers went to Darryl Drive for a reported assault. During the investigation, the two victims told officers the incident was part of an ongoing pattern involving Pitts.

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What the Victims Told Police

The victims said Pitts had harassed them and others by phone and on social media before escalating to “physical actions.”

Pitts allegedly posted their addresses online. The victims said her vehicle was seen multiple times in front of their homes. They also reported threatening texts and voice messages sent to them and their loved ones. One of those messages threatened to burn a victim’s home down.

Alleged Alias and Earlier Property Damage

Arrest records say Pitts tried to use the name Maple Jones to hide her identity.

Investigators also learned of an Aug. 18 incident. Pitts allegedly went to a person’s home uninvited and damaged the property.

What the Charges Mean Under Louisiana Law

Louisiana’s R.S. 14:54.1 covers intentionally conveying, by phone, word of mouth or other means, a threat or false information the sender knows to be false about an attempt, or planned attempt, to commit aggravated or simple arson. The maximum penalty is 15 years at hard labor.

Under Louisiana’s stalking statute, stalking is the intentional and repeated following or harassing of another person in a way that would cause a reasonable person to feel alarmed or suffer emotional distress. A first conviction carries a $500 to $1,000 fine, 30 days to one year of imprisonment, and a psychiatric evaluation.

What to Do if You Receive Threats by Text, Voicemail or Social Media

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger. Save the texts, voicemails, and screenshots of posts, and give copies to police when you report the threats.

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