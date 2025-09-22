BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana man is facing serious charges after allegedly tracking a woman's vehicle and attempting to strangle her at a public park.

Tracking Device Leads to Confrontation

According to WBRZ, 48-year-old Daniel Bateman allegedly put a tracking device on the victim's vehicle and followed her to a Baton Rouge park, where he admitted to doing so.

The woman was sitting in her vehicle at a public park on Harding Boulevard on August 8th when Bateman parked and approached her vehicle.

Alleged Strangulation

The victim already had an existing restraining order against him, but told police she only got out and hugged him in hopes of easing the situation. She believed things would go smoother if she did what Bateman asked.

However, the exact opposite happened.

Bateman allegedly became violent, grabbed her by the neck, and began choking her and calling the victim names. Bateman strangled the victim until she sat down in the driver's seat of her car.

The details regarding how the victim managed to get away or if she lost consciousness were not disclosed; however, the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested him on Friday and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

