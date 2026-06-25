(KPEL News) - Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says Crime Stoppers is seeking a man who is wanted for 36 counts of Violations of Protective Orders.

Why Acadia Parish Officials Are Seeking Damien Conner

Gibson says Damien Conner's last known address was at 1181 Meadow Drive in Lake Charles, but Acadia Parish wants him on the 36 outstanding warrants.

Get our free mobile app

Definition of a Louisiana Protective Order

The Louisiana State Supreme Court defines a protective order as follows:

Protective Orders (POs). Although all orders granting protection are frequently referred to as protective orders, more specifically, a protective order is an order that is granted under Louisiana’s Domestic Abuse Assistance Act, Protection from Dating Violence Act, Children’s Code Domestic Abuse Assistance Act, Protection from Stalking Act, or Protection for Victims of Sexual Assault Act, after the court hearing.

According to officials, the protective order issued mandated that Conner have no contact with the victim, in person, by telephone, text, email, or social media. He was not to contact her by any means. He violated that protective order 36 times.

READ MORE: MOST STOLEN VEHICLES IN LOUISIANA AND HOW TO CHECK IF YOUR VEHICLE IS ON THAT LIST

Officials are trying to locate Damien Conner; anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Acadia at 789-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. You can also use the P3 app on any mobile device.

Conner is described as 5'10 "tall and weighing around 240 pounds. The man is said to have hazel eyes and brown hair.