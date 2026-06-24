LAFAYETTE, La. — Car thieves in Louisiana don’t steal at random. They work from a checklist of easy targets, and if you drive one of the vehicles on the state’s most-stolen list, your odds of walking out to an empty parking spot are a lot higher than the average driver’s.

Theft rates are falling, which is real progress. But hundreds of thousands of vehicles still disappear every year nationwide, and Louisiana’s urban centers remain genuine hot spots. Here’s what the most current data shows, which vehicles thieves are still chasing, and what you can do to check your own car right now.

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Louisiana Vehicle Theft Is Falling, But Don’t Get Comfortable

After four years of surging vehicle thefts, the United States hit a turning point in 2024. Nationwide thefts dropped 17% from 2023, falling below one million for the first time since 2021 and marking the largest annual decrease in the last 40 years, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

Louisiana is part of that trend, and then some. NICB data shows the state saw theft decreases of more than 30 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier, putting Louisiana among the biggest improvers in the country.

But the numbers still deserve attention. Louisiana’s motor vehicle theft rate was 3.10 per 1,000 residents in 2024, and the state’s property crime rate remains well above the national average. The problem hasn’t gone away. It’s moving in the right direction.

djedzura Car thief, car theft

New Orleans anchors Louisiana’s theft numbers. If you live there, your chance of getting your car stolen is one in 80, based on an FBI crime data analysis. The New Orleans Police Department recorded 7,109 motor vehicle theft reports in 2022, the most of any metropolitan area in the state, and the city has consistently led the state’s theft rankings for years.

The Vehicles Thieves Are Targeting in Louisiana

Each year, the NICB compiles its “Hot Wheels” report of the most frequently stolen vehicles nationally and by state. The list has shifted in recent years, driven partly by a viral social media trend that exposed a security weakness in certain Hyundai and Kia models.

In 2023, the Hyundai Elantra topped Louisiana’s most-stolen list with 681 reported thefts in the state. That wasn’t random. Kia and Hyundai vehicles hit their highest theft rates ever in 2023, breaking the years-long trend of full-size pickups leading the rankings. Social media videos demonstrating how to steal those vehicles likely drove Kia and Hyundai models to occupy six of the ten spots on the national most-stolen list that year.

The 2024 national numbers show the same vehicles at the top, though thefts are declining. The Hyundai Elantra remained the most-stolen vehicle nationally in 2024, with 31,712 thefts. Behind it: the Hyundai Sonata (26,720), Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (21,666), Honda Accord (18,539), and Kia Optima (17,493).

Louisiana’s specific list tracks those national patterns closely. One notable difference: full-size pickup trucks have long been disproportionately common theft targets here compared to many other states, a direct reflection of how many trucks are on Louisiana roads.

Why These Vehicles?

The answer comes down to three things: volume, vulnerability, and value.

Kia models built between 2011 and 2021, and Hyundai models built between 2015 and 2021, were sold without engine immobilizers, the electronic component that prevents a car from starting without a properly coded key. Once viral clips showed how to exploit that gap using nothing more than a USB cable, thefts of those models took off and put both brands at the top of national theft rankings for two consecutive years.

Both manufacturers have responded. Hyundai offered free software upgrades and steering wheel locks for vulnerable vehicles. As of early 2025, about seven in ten vulnerable Hyundai vehicles had gone through security updates, and immobilizers are now standard on all new Hyundais. The results show in the data: Elantra thefts dropped from 48,445 in 2023 to 31,712 in 2024.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

For trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150, the calculation is simpler. There are so many of them on the road that they become common targets by sheer availability, not because of any particular security flaw. The F-150 held the title of America’s best-selling vehicle for 42 consecutive years before being surpassed by the Toyota RAV4 in 2024. Decades of record sales built an enormous pool of trucks on Louisiana roads, and that’s exactly what makes them targets.

Honda Accords and Civics make the list for a different reason: parts. Both vehicles have been in continuous production for decades, building a massive secondary market for their components. Thieves strip these cars rather than resell them whole. Airbags, catalytic converters, and body panels from a common Honda can move fast.

How to Check Your Own Vehicle Right Now

If you’re wondering whether your car has been reported stolen, or if you’re buying a used vehicle and want to confirm it’s clean, the NICB offers a free tool called VINCheck.

VINCheck runs the VIN you enter against participating insurers’ theft and salvage records. You can use it at NICB VINCheck, and you can run up to five searches per 24-hour period from the same IP address.

Your VIN is a 17-digit number. Find it on the dashboard near the windshield on the driver’s side, on the driver’s side door frame, or on your insurance card or registration documents.

One important limitation: VINCheck doesn’t pull law enforcement records or records from insurers that don’t participate in the program. It’s a useful starting point, not a complete history. For a fuller picture when buying a used vehicle, also run the VIN through the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS), which draws from a broader set of government records.

Louisiana residents can verify vehicle title information through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, which maintains title records for every registered vehicle in the state.

If Your Car Gets Stolen in Louisiana

Call law enforcement immediately. Every hour matters. NICB data shows 34% of recovered stolen vehicles turn up on the same day they’re reported, and 45% are back within two days. Reporting fast is the single biggest factor in getting your vehicle back.

After law enforcement, call your insurance company. You’ll need the police report number to file a comprehensive coverage claim. Have your vehicle’s make, model, year, color, license plate number, and VIN ready when you call.

Jupiterimages Close-up of lights on roof of police car

Louisiana’s auto theft penalties scale with the value of the stolen vehicle under RS 14:67.26. Theft of a vehicle worth $1,000 to $4,999 carries up to five years in prison and a $3,000 fine. Theft of a vehicle worth $5,000 to $24,999 carries up to ten years and a $10,000 fine. At $25,000 or more, it’s a hard-labor felony. In 2024, the Louisiana legislature also more than doubled the minimum prison sentence for carjacking.

Steps That Actually Reduce Your Risk

The NICB recommends a layered approach, and each layer adds real deterrence:

Park in well-lit, visible areas. Thieves work where they can’t be seen. A busy, lit parking lot is a much harder target than a dark side street or an unlit apartment lot.

Never leave your keys in the vehicle. A large share of thefts involve vehicles left running or keys left inside. Locking up takes seconds.

Use a visible deterrent. Steering wheel locks and brake pedal locks are inexpensive and make a car harder to move fast. The visibility is the point. Thieves pick easier targets.

Consider an immobilizing device. These prevent the vehicle from starting even if a thief bypasses the ignition. Worth considering for older Hyundai or Kia models that didn’t come with factory immobilizers.

Install a GPS tracker. GPS-equipped vehicles are much easier to recover quickly and can help law enforcement catch the thief.

Know your insurance coverage. Vehicle theft falls under comprehensive coverage, not liability. Minimum coverage won’t cover a stolen car. Check your policy and know your deductible before you need it.

To report vehicle theft or insurance fraud in Louisiana, contact the NICB tip line at 1-800-TEL-NICB (1-800-835-6422).

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