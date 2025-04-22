Louisiana Car Dealer Arrested for Allegedly Selling Stolen Vehicles

Opelousas, La. (KPEL) - An Opelousas, Louisiana car dealer has been arrested and is facing charges after an investigation found four vehicles that are allegedly stolen on the dealer's lot.

Louisiana Car Dealer Accused Of Selling Stolen Cars

According to KADN, 55-year-old Allen Guillory Sr., co-owner of AJ Auto Sales in Opelousas has been arrested and booked into St. Landry Parish Jail on several charges after an investigation revealed Guillory was allegedly selling stolen vehicles.

Guillory is current facing four charges of illegal possession of stolen things, and four counts of motor vehicle, alteration, or removal of identifying numbers.

The investigation, carried out by detectives from the Louisiana State Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft unit and the Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission, reportedly found four stolen vehicles on the lot at AJ Auto Sales in Opelousas, located on School Road in Opelousas.

"The vehicles included a 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, a 2022 GMC 3500 Denali, and a 2021 GMC 2500 AT4. According to investigators, each vehicle had an altered VIN and fraudulent title. The combined value of the vehicles is estimated at $275,000."

In Louisiana, selling or receiving stolen vehicles is a felony, with the amount of the penalties depending on the value of the stolen vehicles.

If a stolen vehicle's value is more than $25,000, the accused can face up to 20 years in prison, a $50,000 fine, or both.

Guillory is innocent until proven guilty, and this is an on-going investigation.

Read more at KADN.com.