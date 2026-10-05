NEW ORLEANS, La. - A Louisiana woman who stopped on I-10 to help someone who was trapped inside a flipped vehicle has died after she was struck by another vehicle, according to authorities and her family.

What started as an effort to help someone in trouble on the interstate quickly turned into a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and several people who had stopped to lend a hand.

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What Happened On I-10 In New Orleans?

According to fox8live.com, the New Orleans Police Department the initial crash happened when a vehicle reportedly speeding on the interstate suddenly changed lanes and flipped.

The crash left the driver trapped inside the vehicle, prompting several motorists to stop on I-10 and try to help.

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One of the people who stopped to help was Ka’Sheena Daniels, 31, of New Orleans. Her friend, Franchon Williams, told Fox 8 that Daniels recognized the driver as a neighbor and immediately jumped in to help get the woman out of the flipped vehicle.

Williams said Daniels successfully helped pull the woman from the flipped car.

Then, just moments later, everything changed.

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Another Vehicle Crashed Into The Stopped Cars

Police said another vehicle struck one of the vehicles that had stopped at the scene.

That impact pushed the stopped vehicle into the group of people who had gathered to help.

Ka’Sheena Daniels was killed on westbound I-10 near Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans.

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Several people were injured in the chain-reaction crash, but Daniels was the only person who died. Williams said Daniels was struck and went over the side of the interstate.

Friends and authorities initially had trouble finding her in the aftermath of the crash. Eventually, her mother, O’Sheenana Daniels, helped find her daughter.

Who Was Ka’Sheena Daniels?

Daniels was born and raised in New Orleans and was described by her family as someone who was always willing to help other people.

Her mother said Daniels had recently celebrated her birthday and was raising her adopted son, Noah.

Her mother, O’Sheenana Daniels tells fox8live.com that her daughter was "just was that girl. If you needed help...and she could do it, it was done."

The New Orleans Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Daniels' family has also established a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses.

Read more at fox8live.com.